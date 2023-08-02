Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 50,665 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,665 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $44.12. 724,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,855. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

