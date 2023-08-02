Retirement Income Solutions Inc Takes $379,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,550,105,000. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. 159,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,221. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.0753 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

