Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. Revance Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 146,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $739,404.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $739,404.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $42,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,323 shares of company stock worth $5,865,568. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 280,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,680 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 75.8% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 102,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 44,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.