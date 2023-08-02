Reviewing Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aviat Networks and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks 3.82% 14.61% 8.84% Satellogic N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Satellogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Satellogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $302.96 million 1.18 $21.16 million $1.06 29.45 Satellogic $6.01 million 29.38 -$36.64 million N/A N/A

This table compares Aviat Networks and Satellogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Risk & Volatility

Aviat Networks has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aviat Networks and Satellogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00 Satellogic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aviat Networks presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.76%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than Satellogic.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Satellogic on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software. It also provides network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, project, managed, education, support, and other professional services. The company serves communications service providers and private network operators, including federal, state and local government agencies, transportation agencies, energy and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast network operators. It markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. operates as an integrated geospatial analytics company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

