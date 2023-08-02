Reviewing Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and Loncor Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold -9.55% -11.99% -8.65% Loncor Gold N/A -6.20% -5.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TRX Gold and Loncor Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Loncor Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

TRX Gold presently has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 231.13%. Loncor Gold has a consensus target price of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 223.93%. Given TRX Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Loncor Gold.

This table compares TRX Gold and Loncor Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $15.09 million 7.20 -$6.22 million ($0.01) -39.26 Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.01) -26.24

Loncor Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TRX Gold. TRX Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loncor Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Loncor Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Loncor Gold beats TRX Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo. It also holds 100% interest in the Isiro properties that consist of 11 exploration permits covering an area of 1,884 square kilometers situated in the province of Haut Uele, in northeastern Congo. In addition, Loncor Gold Inc. owns interest in North Kivu, Ngayu, Devon, Navarro, Makapela, and Yindi projects. The company was formerly known as Loncor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Gold Inc. in June 2021. Loncor Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

