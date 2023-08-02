Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) PT Lowered to $147.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Revvity from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company.

Revvity stock opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity has a 1-year low of $110.75 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

