Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,929 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.54%.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

