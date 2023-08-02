Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 537.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.16%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ RYTM opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $34.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.
Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- PetMed Express: A Stock To Watch For A Potential Turnaround
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is AMD Ready To Rocket Higher?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Palantir Soars Ahead of Earnings: What’s The Best Way To Handle?
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.