Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 537.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.16%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 262,250 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

