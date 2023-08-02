Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 537.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.16%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 111.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 339,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,199. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.69. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.