Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) to Issue GBX 11.75 Dividend

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.75 ($0.15) per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Price Performance
RIII stock traded down GBX 13.60 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,906.40 ($24.48). The stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,982.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,981.58. The firm has a market cap of £113.43 million, a PE ratio of -249.03 and a beta of 0.76. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a 12-month low of GBX 1,850 ($23.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,289.20 ($29.39).
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile
