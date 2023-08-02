Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $19,484.01 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017267 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,506.56 or 0.99995712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00172457 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,476.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.