RIT Capital Partners plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 19 (LON:RCP)

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RCP opened at GBX 1,901.97 ($24.42) on Wednesday. RIT Capital Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 1,784 ($22.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,543.76 ($32.66). The firm has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -514.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,871.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,924.75.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Jutta Rosenborg bought 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,942 ($24.93) per share, for a total transaction of £39,442.02 ($50,638.11). 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.