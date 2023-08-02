Robert Robotti Purchases 117,698 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) Director Robert Robotti purchased 117,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,330,231.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,185,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,422,273.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Robert Robotti acquired 1,135 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,763.10.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,196. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tidewater by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tidewater by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,403,000 after acquiring an additional 230,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tidewater by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,389,000 after acquiring an additional 263,179 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,690,000 after acquiring an additional 342,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tidewater by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,518,000 after acquiring an additional 159,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TDW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

