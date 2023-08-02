Robert W. Baird Increases Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $211.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.40.

NYSE:RRX opened at $165.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 307,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,279,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 134,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

