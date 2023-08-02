Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation updated its FY23 guidance to $11.70-$12.10 EPS.

ROK traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $306.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,855. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.23. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $720,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,661 shares of company stock worth $4,532,531. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 51.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.65.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

