Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $525.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $525.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $492.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

