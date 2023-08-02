Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 503,010 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.26% of Ross Stores worth $95,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,367,000 after purchasing an additional 120,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $617,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $113.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

