Royal Bank of Canada Increases AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $182.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.57.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.05. The stock had a trading volume of 146,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $164.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.46.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 34.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

