Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

