Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) to Sector Perform

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$7.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

About SilverCrest Metals

Shares of CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.52.

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.