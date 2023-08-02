Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) to Sector Perform

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$7.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
See Also
