RumbleON (RMBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.24 million. RumbleON had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. On average, analysts expect RumbleON to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of RMBL opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RumbleON

In related news, major shareholder Stone House Capital Management acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $1,322,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,750. Company insiders own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 89.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in RumbleON by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 268.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.