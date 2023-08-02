RXO (NYSE:RXO) Shares Down 10.4%

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.64. 630,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,236,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXO. Benchmark began coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

Get RXO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RXO

RXO Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RXO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.