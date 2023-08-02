S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 215 by Analysts at Barclays

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.47) to GBX 215 ($2.76) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on S4 Capital

S4 Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

About S4 Capital

OTCMKTS:SCPPF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. 325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,470. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.