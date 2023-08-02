Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Sachem Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years. Sachem Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 108.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

SACH stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

