Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.
Sachem Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years. Sachem Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 108.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Sachem Capital Stock Performance
SACH stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.58.
About Sachem Capital
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
