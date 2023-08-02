Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Posts Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.90 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.00) earnings per share.

Safehold Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 106,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,184. The company has a current ratio of 36.60, a quick ratio of 36.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Safehold has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $48.23.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safehold

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

In other news, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $245,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,419.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

