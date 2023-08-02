Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III Sells 6,996 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.13. The stock had a trading volume of 262,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.11. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.57. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.70 and a 52-week high of $437.63.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Bank of America increased their price target on Saia from $468.00 to $490.00 in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Saia by 642.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

