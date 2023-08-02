Saitama Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Saitama has a total market cap of $35.37 million and $596,839.95 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014212 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,170.00 or 1.00094724 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Saitama Profile

SAITAMA is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,408,310,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,408,870,645.326775 with 44,394,652,749.86921 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00079819 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $875,471.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.