Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Update

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 30th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,063,493 shares of company stock worth $226,781,284 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

CRM stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,110,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,642. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.90. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

