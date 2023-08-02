Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on UBER. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

