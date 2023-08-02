Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sanmina updated its Q4 guidance to $1.47-1.57 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.47-$1.57 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SANM traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.03. 111,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sanmina by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

