Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $108.17 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,083,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,898 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 5.1% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.08% of Unilever worth $108,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

UL traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.82. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

