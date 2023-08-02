Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $13.65 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $188.44. 1,845,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,343. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.33 and a 200 day moving average of $183.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $259.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

