Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $65.79 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 40,358 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 3.1% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $65,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,782,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,943. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.79. The company has a market cap of $164.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

