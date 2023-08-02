SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.80-13.16 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $228.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.00. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $214.51 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.52.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 35.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.56.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

