SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.80-13.16 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $228.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.00. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $214.51 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.52.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 35.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.56.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Earnings History for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

