SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.80-13.16 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
SBA Communications Trading Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $228.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.00. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $214.51 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.52.
SBA Communications Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.56.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SBA Communications
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.