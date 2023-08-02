SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.80-13.16 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $228.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.52. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.47 and a 200-day moving average of $251.00.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

