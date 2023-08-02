SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.80-13.16 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $228.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.52. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.47 and a 200-day moving average of $251.00.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Earnings History for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

