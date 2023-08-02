Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

SCHV stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.80. 58,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

