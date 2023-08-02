Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,925 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after buying an additional 4,219,173 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,156,000 after buying an additional 633,618 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,037,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.67. 2,473,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,459. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.