Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Increased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.39. 521,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,031. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.