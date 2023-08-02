Scotiabank Lowers George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$181.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$183.00 to C$181.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
Read Our Latest Report on George Weston
George Weston Stock Performance
George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than George Weston
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.