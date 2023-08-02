Scotiabank Lowers George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$181.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$183.00 to C$181.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF remained flat at $115.02 during trading on Wednesday. 1,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $134.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

