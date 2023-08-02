Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) to Issue $2.25 Quarterly Dividend

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB traded up $37.65 on Wednesday, hitting $3,665.12. 984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,837.14. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $3,295.00 and a 52 week high of $4,242.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Seaboard by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Seaboard by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seaboard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

