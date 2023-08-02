Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases 21,108 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 147.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OSG stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,307. The company has a market capitalization of $314.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,632.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

