Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires 1,866 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 14.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 665,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.49. 341,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,195. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

