Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $7,675,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,336,000 after acquiring an additional 311,842 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $57,599,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,386,000 after acquiring an additional 115,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $5.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.22. 975,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

