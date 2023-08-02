Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.35. 34,178,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,438,695. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.