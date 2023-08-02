Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys Shares of 14,800 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,511 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.44. 6,723,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,214,091. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

