Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 20,000 Shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned approximately 0.44% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Performance

BATS VNM traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. 1,939,914 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95.

VanEck VietnamETF Company Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

