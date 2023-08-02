Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 20,347 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,347 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,890,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,397,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,265,686. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

