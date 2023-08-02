Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Takes $4.30 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.6% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,824 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

