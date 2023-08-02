Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,363 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.40. 350,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

