Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Service Co. International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,757. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.59. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Service Co. International's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after acquiring an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 452,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 94,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

